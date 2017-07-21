A very large number of Pakistanis including those hailing from many districts of Punjab are settled and working in different countries for varying period of durations. In most cases, their families including elderly parents are staying back in the country and they keep sending them money. Realizing that the Overseas Pakistanis while earning their income abroad also face host of problems back home like litigation and occupation of plots they have bought etc, the provincial government on the direction of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had set up couple of years back Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab to take up and resolve the problems faced by Overseas Pakistanis without their frequent visits back home.

It is quite appreciable that with passage of time, growing number of Overseas hailing from Punjab province have become aware about the usefulness and are approaching the OPC Punjab with their problems and complaints. In most cases, the Commission is making efforts to solve their problems without their coming to the country.

According to the latest information available, it is good to note that the OPC Punjab in case of only one particular housing society through its good offices as many as total 140 houses and plots have been handed over to the families of the Overseas Pakistanis so far. The Overseas Pakistanis had made full payments for their booked houses and plots about ten years back but the housing society management was resorting to dilly dallying tactics in handing over the possession to them. On the initiative of OPC Punjab, the matter has amicably resolved and possession of 140 houses and plots secured and handed over to Overseas Pakistanis and their families while more cases of this nature are being duly processed. Number of Overseas Pakistanis who were present to take over possession of houses and plots expressed their gratitude to OPC Punjab for solving their lingering problem quite smoothly and expeditiously through its good offices.

On taking possession of their long ago booked houses and plots, the Overseas Pakistan quite obviously must have felt relieved mentally and they on going back to the country of their work, they will now be able to perform better with greater peace of mind. Good work done by any government body should duly be appreciated as this encourages them to do more for the welfare of the people.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

