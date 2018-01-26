Overseas Pakistani gets possession of plot

Staff Reporter

An expatriate Pakistani got possession of his plot worth Rs 5 million, after eight years due to efforts of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab.

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said this here on Thursday.

They said Rafiuddin Babar, settled in Dammam, Saudia Arabia, filed a complaint that he purchased a five-marla plot in a private housing scheme of Lahore in 2009 and paid all instalments, but he was given possession of the plot.

After registration of the complaint, the Overseas Pakistanis Commission contacted the administration of said housing scheme and ensured the handing over of the plot to the owner.