Overseas Pakistani gets house’s ownership right

Staff Reporter

After the intervention of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, an expatriate Pakistani has got ownership right and documents of house worth Rs 9.2 million.

Commissioner OPC, Afzaal Bhatti informed media that Muhammad Zaheer, settled in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, filed a complaint with OPC, that he has bought a house in Mahaal Pakki Kotli, District Sialkot in Rs 9.2 million. Despite the payment to previous owner, documents and ownership rights of house have not been transferred to him.

This complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC), Sialkot for further proceedings.

After the effort of DOPC members, the overseas Pakistani got the ownership rights and documents of the house.