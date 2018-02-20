Overseas Pakistani gets back his Rs142m

Staff Reporter

Due to efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, an expatriate Pakistani has succeeded in getting back his Rs142 million.

Vice Chairperson OPC Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said that one Muhammad Shoaib, currently settled in the UK, had lodged a complaint that he paid Rs142 million in 2015 to a party for investment in a business. According to the agreement the other party was supposed to pay profit but it failed to do so during the last three years.

This complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Lahore for settlement of the issue.