Overseas Pakistani gets back Rs 2.7m from housing society

Staff Reporter

As a result of the efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, an expatriate has got back his Rs 2.7 million from a housing society.

Vice Chairperson OPC Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti informed that Habib Ur Rehman, settled in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia lodged a complaint that his wife bought a ten marla house in a private housing Society in 2009 and paid Rs four million as price but housing society administration did not hand over the house in next five years.

When he demanded to pay back money, administration gave postdated cheques of two years but stopped payment after seven months. Shaheen Khalid Butt and Afzaal Bhatti further told that OPC took up the issue with the administration of said housing society and after continuous efforts the Overseas Pakistani got back his remaining amount. They told that expatriate Pakistanis can contact OPC any time for resolution of their problems.