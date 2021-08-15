Overseas investment in debt market decreases 40pc

Karachi

Foreign investors purchased net securities worth Rs775.56 million during the week ended August 06, which were around Rs531.84 million or 40.68 percent lower than the preceding week’s numbers.

According to a weekly report on Specially Convertible Rupee Accounts (SCRA) released by the State Bank of Pakistan, the gross sale of securities during the week was recorded at Rs3.6 billion, which is around 54.1 percent lower than the figures recorded in the preceding week.

Similarly, the total purchase of securities stood at Rs4.4 billion, which is 52.2 percent lower than the prior week.

Over the week, the overall purchase of securities declined by Rs.4.76 billion while the net sale of securities tumbled by Rs.4.23 billion.

Apart from this, the inflow of remittance into these accounts stood at Rs.1.85 billion, while its outflow has been reported at Rs1.34 billion.

The closing balance of SCRA was recorded at Rs29.18 billion, which marks a decline of Rs19.95 million over the week. —TLTP