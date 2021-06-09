Overload’s Farhad Humayun passes away at 42

Farhad Humayun, the founder and drummer of the iconic Pakistani band Overload with a musical career spanning over two decades, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 42.

The news was announced by the band’s official Facebook page. “The magnificent Farhad Humayun left us for the stars this morning.

Stoic in the face of challenges, uncompromising in his values, generous to a fault, witty as hell! Fadi was far too ahead of his time, both in spirit and art,” read the post announcing his death.

“He would want us to celebrate his life, so we request his family, friends and fans to honour him and say a prayer for him today.