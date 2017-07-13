Overflowing gutters are one of the most common and prevailing problems of the metropolis that is Karachi. It is now impossible for the streets of Karachi to not be filled with sewage water after a heavy rainfall, let alone without any rain. More than two weeks have passed since it rained in Karachi and the streets of Nazimabad as well as Alamgir Road near Bahadurabad are flooded with water from the gutters. The water is left unattended, causing trouble to passers-by on foot and vehicles. Motorbikes, especially, malfunction due to riding in unusual heights of water.

Stagnant water also becomes home for disease-infected mosquitoes which could worsen the situation of Chikungunya and Dengue in the country. Concerned authorities and municipalities are requested to make sure the water is cleaned and gutters closed for the safety and ease of citizens. (By concerned authorities I mean relevant authorities, not worried authorities!)

ARBIA JAVED

Karachi

