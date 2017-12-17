Every other street you turn into at Karachi you will find an overflowing drain (gutter). The overflowing drains are an inconvenience to the people that have to either drive or walk by the dirty water on roads. It’s not just an inconvenience but it also proves to be a health hazard for the people that are living in the vicinity. The dirty water overflowing from the drains lies stagnant on roads for days. The dirty water on the road gives life to mosquitoes and all other insects which then pass on diseases to the people that are living in the area. Young children often go out on the streets during the day for a bit of outdoor time, be it playing ball or riding their bike. But because of the dirty water the parents don’t allow their children out and when they do get out they are surrounded by diseases. Every day children are getting sick. What will those people do that have no shelter and are living and breathing in the same air that is of the overflowing drains? Who is responsible? I would like to request the people that are responsible to please take some time out and save our country from having such issues.

USAMA KHAN

Karachi

