Overdue salaries

The employees of Municipal Committee have been protesting for the last two months against the Chairman of Taluka Lakhi, District Shikarpur, for the release of their salaries. The people have bills to pay and mouths to feed.

They are being deprived of their hard earned money and the authorities have allowed them to be treated like slaves. It is high time that the Sindh Chief Minister and Chief Secretary look into this matter and take action, which is their duty.

ZAMIR AHMED MEMON

Shikarpur

