Overcrowded jails

A study sponsored by National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) reveals that Pakistani prisons are holding up to 57% more prisoners than their authorized capacity. The study titled “Addressing Overcrowding in Prisons by Reducing Pre-Conviction Detention in Pakistan” says two-thirds of the total prison population is still awaiting or undergoing trial. Prisons are increasingly unable to play their corrective and reformative role due to over-crowding.

Overcrowding in jails is a global phenomenon as the number of prisoners exceeds the official prison capacity in at least 115 countries of the world. Again the problem in Pakistan is not as acute as it is in some other countries but still the situation is alarming and calls for remedial measures, some of which have also been recommended by the study. As elsewhere in the world, the excessive number of jail inmates is an indication of the justice system not delivering. It is not uncommon in Pakistan that most of the prisoners remain in jails for years and in some cases for decades without their cases being decided in either way. Prisoners too have rights but they are generally treated with contempt in Pakistan and not considered worthy of any right.

The phenomenon of overcrowding becomes all the more serious if we consider its effects on physical, psychological and mental condition of the prisoners. Not all prisoners are criminals or at least hardened or condemned criminals but stuffing them with hard-core criminals changes their mindset as well. Sociologists say overcrowding undermines the ability of prison systems to meet basic human needs, such as healthcare, food and accommodation. It also compromises the provision and effectiveness of rehabilitation programmes, educational and vocational training and recreational activities, if any. It is all the more necessary that juvenile and women prisoners are not kept with others and the rate of pre-trial detentions be reduced. The problem would not be resolved by building more jails but reforming the judicial system, improving and expediting the process of investigation by police, submission of timely challans, time-bound verdicts and investing in crime prevention and reduction.

