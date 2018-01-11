Overcoming backwardness of southern Punjab priority of govt: Chief Minister

LAHORE : Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that overcoming backwardness of southern Punjab is the foremost priority of the provincial government and for that purpose, different development projects to the tune of billions of rupees have been completed there.

Talking to Minister of State (MoS), Abdur Rehman Kangu and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Siddiq Baloch who called on him here on Wednesday, Shehbaz Sharif said the development and prosperity of the southern Punjab is very dear to him and more resources are provided as compared to the number of the people living there.

He said, it is important that Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Technology has been established in Rahim Yar Khan while the construction work of Muzaffargarh-DG Khan and Lodhran-Khanewal roads is also underway. Meanwhile, safe cities projects are being started in Multan and Bahawalpur districts.

The Chief Minister said that Zaver-e-Taleem program has been launched to alleviate the problems of the girl-students of less-developed areas in their studies. Similarly, thousands of public sector schools situated in the southern Punjab are being lighted through Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala program.

Shehbaz Sharif pointed out that Punjab government also provided six mobile health units which are providing latest healthcare facilities to the people living in far-flung and remote hinterlands of southern Punjab. Keeping in view the beneficial role of the mobile health units, 16 new units will be arranged to facilitate the masses there.

He maintained that these mobile health units will play an important role in providing quality healthcare facilities to the general public at their doorsteps. On the other side, Daanish schools have also been established in southern Punjab to provide quality educational facilities to the intelligent students belonging to impecunious strata, he further said.

“We have altruistically served the masses while the opponents have opposed progress of the people. The elements that created hurdles in the journey of development will have to be answerable before the people. The elements involved in falsehood, allegations leveling, sit-ins and the politics of anarchy have done injustice with the people and the voters shall reject them in the elections of 2018 with the power of their votes,” concluded the Chief Minister.

Orignally published by INP