Overburdened school bags can cause spinal damage

CHILD specialist here on Friday warned that overburdened school bags continuously causing irreversible spinal damage to students as schools no longer have adequate desk space for pupils to store heavy books. Over 50 to 80 percent of schoolchildren with heavy back packs have been found to be suffering from back bone and muscle problems, neck pain and also slouched postures, Child physiotherapist Dr Zubair Ansari talking to private news channel said.

The experts have suggested that there is a need to tackle the issue because “medically kids’ bones are soft up to the age of 18 and spine is not too strong to carry the weight on their tender shoulders. “Kids are saying ‘My back hurts, my neck and my shoulders hurt,’” says Dr “A heavy backpack can also contribute to headaches and problems concentrating at school.”

He emphasized , that encourage children to use a locker or desk at frequent intervals throughout the school day instead of carrying the entire day’s worth of books in the backpack. “Not just this, carrying backpacks over one shoulder is a wrong practice, as it makes muscles strain, adding, the spine leans to the opposite side, stressing the middle back, ribs, and lower back more on one side than the other and this muscle imbalance can cause muscle strain, muscle spasm, and back pain,” Dr explained.

“There should be compulsory physical education period which will enable children to be fit and flexible,” he said.

He further said , overzealous parents who demand that their children be given more homework are also at fault. “Teachers must explain this to parents instead of just giving in to their demands for more homework,” he added.

Aside from textbooks, pupils carry up to three extra workbooks per subject, causing their bags to weigh up to 10kg. Dr noted heavy bags could also affect a child’s spine: “It can cause pain and stress, resulting in muscle and joint problems even if the bag has wheels.”

“Homework and workbooks are for learning. For example, to learn the Chinese language, pupils must practice writing,” Specialist said. Dr Zubair said suggestions for measures schools could take to reduce heavy bag loads and ease back problems include making more school storage available to avoid having to carry heavy textbooks to and from home every day, more emailed homework tasks or more supportive classroom furniture.

