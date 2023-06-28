A passing out ceremony of 809 recruit constables and 473 Special Protection Unit (SPU) Jawans was held here on Tuesday at Police College Sihala (PCS). Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Training Punjab Mohammad Tariq Chohan was the chief guest at the passing out parade. DIG, Commandant Police College, Sihala Rawalpindi, Ashfaq Ahmed Khan also attended the ceremony. Some 809 recruit constables and 473 SPU jawans received their basic training in the course. Additional IGP Training Punjab Muhammad Tariq Chohan inspected the parade. Addressing the participants, the IGP Training said, ”It is an honor for me to be the chief guest in the passing out parade of recruit constables.” He also congratulated all the trainee officials, their parents and relatives. The management of Police College Sihala deserves congratulations for playing a practical role in the completion of this course, he added.

He asked the constables and jawans to perform professional work with the same spirit exhibited during the training. The police department plays an important role in maintaining law and order and controlling crime in the country, the Additional IGP said adding, recruit constables are the hallmark of the institution.

The role of constables is key in improving ’thana’ culture, he said adding, they should make all-out efforts to provide relief to the citizens.

The IGP said that the prevention of crime and the protection of the lives and properties of the citizens is the responsibility of the police. On the occasion, DIG Commandant Police College Sihala Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmed Khan said Police College Sihala is the largest training institution of Pakistan which was established in 1959 and so far more than 100,000 officials.