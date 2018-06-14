Over usage of milk enhancing Hormones in dairy animals

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Khair Muhammad Junejo has shown serious concern over the usage of milk enhancing Hormones in dairy animals and its possible availability in the market. He directed the department to take up the matter with the concerned federal and provincial authorities and agencies to act and stop its availability and use in the animals of dairy sector. The Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Khair Muhammad Junejo have raised his concerns at a meeting with the Secretary Livestock and Fisheries and other officers of his department here on Wednesday.

He directed that Livestock and Fisheries Department is on the key importance for poverty alleviation and providing veterinary services to poor livestock and fisheries farmers. He also expressed his concern over the suspicious and alleged collection of money in the name of tax collections from the Animal owners while crossing the provincial borders and asked the Department for concrete report on the matter.

In addition the Honorable Minister also stressed upon the punctuality of the field staff in their concerned offices and veterinary Hospitals to ensure the veterinary services are being provided to the livestock farmers. He further asked for exploring the possibility of separate Wing of Livestock Extension in the Department to provide the farmer advisory services and dissemination of knowledge about new dairy technologies to enhance farm productivity.

He further directed that Artificial Insemination Services be expanded to remaining districts of the Province and the Units should be properly strengthened. He also desired that there should be an effective supervision, monitoring and reporting system in the Department to ensure the regularity as well as provision of uninterrupted services to the farmers.

He further directed that all codal formalities as per SPPRA Rules, be observed in latter and spirit in procurement of the medicines. He further stressed that number of fish hatcheries be increased across the Province for sustainable supply of fish seed to fish farmers and replenishment of fish seed in major lakes of the province. He further opined that issue of water supply to fish hatcheries may be taken up with the Irrigation Department at the earliest.