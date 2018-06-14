Over Rs506m released for Revenue Division projects

Islamabad

The government has so far released Rs 506.394 million for various ongoing and new projects of Revenue Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the current fiscal year (2017-18). The government in its Federal PSDP had earmarked Rs 790.100 million for the Revenue Division projects, with foreign exchange component of Rs 105 million, according to the latest data of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

The government released the total amount of Rs148 million for the establishment of Inland Revenue offices in the country, earmarked for the project in the federal PSDP for the current fiscal year. An amount of Rs 140.994 million has been released for development of Integrated Transit Trade Management (ITTMS) under ADB Regional Improving Border Service Project.

The total cost of this project has been estimated at Rs 31,626 million which is being developed to modernize facilities at border crossings at Torkham, Chaman and Wagah. The government has earmarked an amount of Rs 255.375 million for the project this year with foreign exchange component of Rs 100 million. The government also released Rs 64 million for construction of Regional Tax Office (RTO) Islamabad .—APP