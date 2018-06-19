Over dozen injured in mysterious Ganderbal blast

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, over a dozen civilians were injured in a mysterious blast at a park in Ganderbal district on Sunday evening.

Police did not rule out the use of explosive material in the blast. “It wasn’t any firecrackers or grenade blast. It is presumed that gelatine, generally used in quarry blasting, was used in the blast,” a senior police official told media.

He said that around a dozen people were injured in the blast, adding that they were given medical aid at different hospitals and all are said to be stable.

Meanwhile, a youth was killed after being attacked by unknown gunmen in Kelam area of Kulgam district on Sunday evening.—KMS