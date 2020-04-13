Over a dozen medics across KP affected by coronavirus

STAFF REPORTER

PESHAWAR An official of the Provincial Doctors Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said Monday more than a dozen health professionals, including nine doctors and seven nurses, w ere affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The KP medic body’s president, Dr Fazal Manan, said the coronavirus had infected nine doctors and seven nurses. Five doctors and four professor-doctors w ere separately quarantined, he added, whereas eight were performing their duties at public hospitals and one at a private facility. The health professionals have been provided protective gear in a limited manner, Dr Manan added, noting that doctors were using N-95 masks for weeks. The doctors assigned to separate wards of the hospital have also been given protective gear; however, those working in the out-patient department (OPD) were not, he mentioned. While the government has said it was making all efforts to ensure availability of personal protective equipment (PPEs) for the paramedics, doctors across the country have complained of shortage of protective gear as the number of cases surpassed 5,200.