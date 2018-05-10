Over a dozen JPSM MPs join PTI

Imran supports demand for separate province

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

More than a dozen lawmakers from south Punjab, who recently parted ways with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), have announced to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The announcement was made by leader Janoobi Punjab Suba Mahaz (JPSM) and MNA Khusro Bakhtiar at a joint press conference along with chairman PTI Imran Khan on Wednesday following an agreement reached between the two sides for launching forceful struggle for creation of a separate administrative unit in south Punjab.

The JPSM’s demand for a separate province has been made part of the PTI’s 11-point manifesto, the agreement stated adding that the division of Punjab is indispensable for fair distribution of resources and development of the southern region.

While welcoming the amalgamation of JPSM into the PTI, Imran Khan said that a sense of deprivation among the people of small provinces has been rising. A lion’s share of the budget was being spent on Lahore, he added.

He said it is imperative to carve out a separate administrative unit in south Punjab to solve the issues plaguing the people of the region.

The PTI chief assured that after coming into power, his party will create a new province in south Punjab and will also struggle for merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

MNA Khusro Bakhtiar said south Punjab has been meted out injustice for decades. The people of the region have decided that they no longer wanted to live a marginalized life. The JPSM leader said the lawmakers from the region had no option but to join the Imran Khan-led party as both PPP and PML-N have ignored the region. The PPP was not serious about ensuring provision of rights to the people of the region, whereas the PML-N divided the people of the province, he said.

Khusro Bakhtiar said the rulers, who were elected to Parliament from the region, also failed to solve the problems facing the region.