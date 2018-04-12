Over 90pc target achieved in anti-polio drive

Rawalpindi

The five-day anti-polio campaign that started in the district on April 9 had achieved 90 percent target while the remaining would be met till Friday. Talking to APP, District Polio Incharge Muhammad Hussain said more than 90 percent target had been achieved, admitting that children had missed immunization for certain reasons like being out of the city or not present at home etc.

During the campaign, he said, 2733 polio teams, allied hospitals and tehsil headquarter hospitals were participating in the drive.

He said polio drops were also being administered at 124 transit points to ensure that all children be immunized below five years age.

He said staff deployed for the campaign have been instructed that no negligence in that regard would be tolerated. He said the set target of 840, 000 would be achieved till April 13.

The Incharge advised parents to come forward and play their role to ensure vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease.