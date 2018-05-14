Over 9,016 clinics of quacks sealed so far

Staff Reporter

Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed another 122 quacks’ clinics during the last three days, pushing the total number of such clinics to 9,016 so far in the province.

The PHC teams visited 360 treatment centres, and closed down 122 businesses of quacks during the last three days.

Among these, 18 quacks were working in Toba Tek Singh, 11 each in Muzaffargarh, Vehari and Faisalabad, and 10 each in Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar and Rawalpindi, while the rest were situated in other districts.

The PHC teams were accompanied by officials of the district administration and police. The action was taken in 11 districts including Sialkot, Pakpattan, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, Vehari, Sargodha and Lahore.

Most quacks have quit quackery due to the ongoing campaign and adopted other professions in Punjab.

Over Rs 70 million fine has also been imposed on the quacks so far.