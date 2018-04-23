Over 900,000 Olive saplings planted in Potohar region

Rawalpindi

The Punjab government under a five-year (2015-2020) plan, has arranged plantation of over 900,000 Olive saplings in Potohar Region which has been declared ‘Olive valley’ and the government was on schedule in its target of planting two million olive saplings till 2020.

Talking to APP, Director, Barani Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) Dr. Muhammad Tariq said that the olive saplings are provided free of cost to the eligible farmers of the region including Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Attock and Khurshab districts.

The program was launched on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif aimed at promoting local production of olive oil and curtailing import bill of edible oil sector, he added.

The growers are offered subsidy in accordance with the set rules and procedure and they are bound to fully comply with the recommendations of the Provincial Agriculture Department.

He said for the purpose the Punjab Agriculture Department had imported high quality saplings from best recognized countries for the production of olive.—APP