Over 8,904 clinics of quacks sealed

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) closed down another 104 fake treatment centres during the last three days pushing up the total number to 8,904 such clinics so far.

The PHC teams visited 268 treatment centres and closed down 104 businesses being run by quacks during the last three days.

Out of the total centres visited, 68 quacks were found to have changed their businesses now. The crackdown was carried out in different areas of 12 districts including Faisalabad, Muzaffargarh, Jhang, Jhelum, Khanewal, Mianwali, Chakwal, Okara, Rajanpur, Sargodha and Lahore. The PHC teams were accompanied by officials of the district administration and police.