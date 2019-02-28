Over 86pc Sukkur-Multan Motorway work completed

Sukkur

Construction work of 392-kilometer Sukkur-Multan Motorway, a major component of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, is going on swiftly and is likely to be completed in time and become operational by August next year.

An official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP Thursday that the Pakistani government in January 2016 awarded the contract of the project to China State Construction Engineering and so far over 86 percent of physical work has been completed, out of which 392 kilometer roadbed and culvert passage, and other structures have already been completed.—APP

