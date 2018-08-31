Over 8,000 Kashmiris disappeared in custody

Islamabad

Indian troops in their unabated state terrorism subjected thousands of Kashmiris to custodial disappearance during the last twenty-nine years and the families of the victims have no information about their whereabouts.

According to data released by the Research Section of the Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the International Day of Disappeared, today, over 8,000 Kashmiris have vanished in the custody after they were picked up by the Indian troops, police, paramilitary forces and its agencies.

The report maintained that thousands of unnamed graves had been discovered in the territory and the human rights activists feared that these graves could be of the disappeared Kashmiris.

The family members of the disappeared persons talking to media persons said that their dear ones had been subjected to enforced disappearances by the Indian forces and their related agencies after picking them up from their homes, streets and even roads. The APDP leader, Parveena Ahangar, on the occasion demanded that India must fulfill its obligations under international human rights laws.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders and human rights activists including Abdul Qadeer Dar, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Zamrooda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Zafar Akbar Butt, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi and Ghulam Nabi War in their statements in Srinagar expressed solidarity with the families of enforced disappeared persons.

They appealed to the world community to play its role in tracing the whereabouts of thousands of innocent Kashmiris subjected to custodial disappearance by Indian police and troops.

They said that the world was observing International Day of the Disappeared but in the Kashmir families of the disappeared persons were waiting for their near and dear ones.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp