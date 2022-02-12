Over 8,000 committed suicide in India during 2020 Covid lockdown

Over 8,000 people in India committed suicide in 2020 due to unemployment and financial difficulties amid the sudden lockdown that the country faced during the first wave of the coronavirus, the government told lawmakers.

Speaking at parliament, Junior Minister of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said 8,761 people “died by suicide due to unemployment, bankruptcy or indebtedness in the year 2020.” A total of 25,251 people in the country had ended their own lives between 2018 and 2020 because of financial crisis, Rai added.