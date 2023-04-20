Over 8.314m people vaccinated against Covid-19

Over 8.314 million people have so far been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the district. District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun’im said on Sunday that 4,616,127 people were injected first dose while 3,614,745 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 39,853 health workers were also given first dose while 43,429 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 88,915 first doses and 59,277 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.