Over 700 benches installed at tourists KP resorts

Islamabad

More than 700 Benches and as many as dustbins had been installed at various tourist resorts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to facilitate tourists.

An official Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) told APP that a number of steps had been taken for the identification of new tourist spots, setting up tourist services directorate, beautification and infrastructure development in the scenic Naran and Kalam valleys, Chitral and Buner districts.

He said that the management information system will soon be made functional. He said that TCKP should also continue efforts for the excavation of new archaeological sites in the province. “We are developing a data of the tour operators, hotels and scenic spots on the website for tourists facilitation,” he said.

Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) has planned to arrange two-day family tours to archeological sites in August with a view to promote tourism to historic sites across the province.—APP

