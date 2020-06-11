Over 61pc vents available for Covid-19 patients

Islamabad

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) apprised on Thursday that over 61 percent ventila-tors allocated for COVID -19 were still vacant and available at across country hospitals. NCOC was apprised that not a single patients was on the ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). Some 1,584 non COVID ventilators were available across the coun-try to meet any emergency. Of the total 1,400 ventilators reserved for COVID-19, only 368 ven-tilators have been occupied till date.

NCOC told that 780,825 tests had been conducted. Some 5,838 patients have been admitted in 779 hospitals with COVID-19. The highest 26,573 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in country in last 24 hours. Furthermore 25 portable ventilators had been despatched to Karachi by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) during last 48 hours. A total of 25,730 beds have been allocated across the country to meet the requirements of COVID-19 patients. While 5,433 oxygen-ated beds have been earmarked for COVID-19 patients only. Some 1,000 additional oxygenated beds would be available by end June.

Forum was apprised that some 250 additional ventilators have been received by provinces, AJK, GB & ICT. In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), no patient was currently on ventilator. Some 379 beds,68 oxygenated beds, 43 ventilators have been allocated for COVID-19 patients. Some 2,148 beds, 262 oxygenated beds and 36 ventilators have been reserved for corona patients in Balochistan. A total of 151 beds, 43 beds with oxygen and 28 ventilators have been reserved in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Islamabad, 524 beds, 262 oxygenated beds and 90 ventilators were reserved for COVID-19 patients. Some 5,110 beds, 628 oxygenated beds and 313 ventilators have been allocated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to combat the virus.

In Punjab, 9,276 beds, 3,500 oxygenated beds and 387 ventilators have been allocated.—APP