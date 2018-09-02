‘Over 600,000 quacks playing with lives of people’

Observer Report

Over 600,000 quacks have been playing with the lives of the innocent peoples, however, the Punjab Healthcare Commission has taken action and sealed 15,800 clinics of quacks in Punjab province.

During the last few days the teams of the PHC have imparted training to 39 dentists and closed 185 quacks centres in different cities .

According to health department sources here on Sunday, the PHC teams had taken action against quacks in 23 cities, including Lahore, along with the police and district authorities.

The teams visited 844 treatment centres, and closed down 185 quackery outlets. As per the data, 328 quacks had quit quackery to start other businesses.

In Sargodha, 28 centres, Faisalabad 27, Rawalpindi 16, Pakpattan 14 and 11 were sealed in Bahawalpur.

It is pertinent to mention here that since April 17 this year, pursuant to the Supreme Court orders, teams of the PHC had visited more than 17,300 treatment centres, and closed down 5,400 quackery outlets. Overall, the PHC has closed down over 15,500 quacks businesses in the province since July 2015.

Meanwhile,the experts of the PHC have imparted training to 39 dentists during the last few days so that the people could be avail up to mark dental treatment avoiding hepatitis diseases which spreading fastly by quacks.

