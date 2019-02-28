Over 60 Chinese delegates confirm participation in Texpo-2019 in Lahore

Beijing

Over 60 Chinese delegates have confirmed their participation in the second edition of Texpo scheduled to be held in Lahore from April 11-14 to promote Pakistani textile industry.

“We are expecting the largest international delegation from China as so far over 60 companies have got themselves registered at the Texpo,” Commercial Counselor, Pakistan Embassy, Beijing, Badar u Zaman told APP here.

Textile importers, international purchasers and global brands have been invited to participate in the event being organized by Pakistan Trade Development Authority and the Ministry of Commerce, which will be an ideal demonstration of Pakistan’s textile strength.

The products including cotton yarn, fabric, knitwear, ready-made garments, handcuffs, towels, stockings, leather garments and accessories, handicrafts, bedding, textile machinery, tents, carpet and sportswear etc will be exhibited at the expo.

According to official sources, the momentum and interest for the second edition of Texpo are picking up as the local textile industry is showing great interest in the event. The TDAP has already sold out more than 80% of the available space.

Leading textile brands like Sapphire, Chen One, Siddique Sons, Rajby will be exhibiting their top quality products. Texpo has seen unprecedented interest from the textile sector as more than 170 exhibitors representing the entire value chain have already confirmed their space in the event.

The TDAP and Pakistan Fashion Design Council have also signed a Memorandum of Cooperation for holding a fashion show on the sidelines of the Texpo. The TDAP has made reservations in leading hotels of Lahore for the stay of the international buyers.

On the opening day, an inauguration ceremony is being planned inside the majestic Lahore Fort for international buyers which would be a combination of cultural ethos and eastern values.

The Ministry of Commerce is making all-out marketing efforts to attract international buying houses, chains and retail stores for this event. All trade officers have been given special tasks and directions for bringing the best possible buyers for Texpo.

The first edition took place in 2016 at Expo Center Karachi and drew in 450 international delegates chosen from 50 countries across the globe.

It is expected that Texpo, 2019 will give a boost to the textile exports of Pakistan which accounts for nearly 60 per cent of Pakistan’s total exports.—APP

