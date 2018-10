LAHORE : The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday disposed of 5,751 liters substandard milk in the provincial capital.

The PFA seized 5,833 liters of milk prepared with chemicals that was disposed during raids conducted across the Punjab province.

The disposed of milk was just a mixture of harmful chemicals, powder, urea and water that may cause kidney failure, mental acuity and coma, a PFA official said.

