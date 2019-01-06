Over 50pc work on 21 sports schemes completed

Multan

The work on 21 various sports schemes is in progress over 50 percent work has so far been completed. The provincial government had earmarked Rs 209 million for these schemes for Multan division in 2018-19 budget. This was stated by Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum while talking to APP here on Sunday. He said work is in progress on all schemes and about four schemes including upgradation of district sports ground, kabaddi, volleyball grounds in Mian Channu are in completion stages.

He said project management unit (PMU) and building department are completing the above said uplift sports schemes.

The sports schemes which were approved in 2018-19 included construction of Karri Jamandan sports stadium, district cricket ground, Dunyapur ground, Kahror Pakka ground Lodhran, Kabirwala ground Khanewal, Mian Channu ground, Burewala ground Vehari, Chak No 45/W/B Vehari, Daulatabad Vehari, Khursheed Anwar stadium, Mailsi stadium.—APP

