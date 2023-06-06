Over 50,000 tons of sponge iron exported in a month

Iran exported over 50,000 tons of sponge iron in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-April 20).

It is while the country had exported just 1,000 tons of the product in the first month of the previous year. Direct reduced iron (DRI), also called sponge iron, is produced from the direct reduction of iron ore (in the form of lumps, pellets, or fines) into iron by reducing gas or elemental carbon produced from natural gas or coal. Many ores are suitable for direct reduction.

While Iran is fighting the U.S. severe sanctions on its economy, and the country’s different industrial and economic sectors have been affected by the limitations and difficulties caused by the sanctions condition, the country’s mining sector is moving forward noticeably, overcoming such barriers.

Among the mining sector’s different products, sponge iron is an outstanding example, as the production of this item is rising more and more in the country.

Meanwhile, last July, IMIDRO reported that Iran’s Mines and Metals Company (MME) has established China’s first gas-based sponge iron production unit using the Persian Direct Reduction (PERED) technology.—Tehran Times