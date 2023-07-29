Bangladesh’s main opposition party said police had arrested hundreds of supporters in a sweeping crackdown a day before of anti-government protests planned in Dhaka.

“Police have arrested at least 538 of our people since Wednesday,” Zahirud­din Swapan, the spokesman for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), said, alleging a former councillor had also been beaten.

Faruq Ahmed, a spokesperson for Dhaka police, said officers had detained 366 people since Wednesday, but made no comment on their political background.

Police said some BNP supporters were detained in a hotel in the capital, but gave no further details.

Local daily Prothom Alo, quoting police sources, said 411 people had been detained, including 366 BNP supporters.

The BNP and dozens of smaller allies have called for protests throughout Bangladesh demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina step down and that polls slated for January take place under a neutral caretaker government.

Hasina has rejected the demand, saying it is unconstitutional.

Hasina’s Awami League has ruled the world’s eighth most populous country since 2009 and has been accused of human rights abuses and corruption.

Police refused permission for a protest on Thursday, but said rallies on Friday could go ahead, a weekend in Bangladesh.

Protests earlier this month drew tens of thousands of people. One opposition activist died and hundreds were injured in clashes on July 18, with the opposition blaming ruling party supporters.—APP