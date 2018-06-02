Over 500 hooked-onnections removed in Lyari

Staff Reporter

More than 500 hooked-connections were successfully removed in Tannery Road and Ahmed Shah Bukhari area of Lyari during anti-power theft drive by K-Electric while penalizing the culprits and removing more than 300 kilograms of cables being used for power-theft.

According to details, 18 PMTs installed in these areas have a collective billing worth more than Rs. 700 million, while the ratio of payments received against these dues is less than 30 percent. In the recent past, effective raids against power-theft were also conducted in other areas of Lyari, like; Rangi-wara, Chaki-wara and Slaughter-House. After these raids, several camps were set-up, enabling the residents to pay their outstanding bills or overdue amounts more conveniently.

A representative of the area-residents – Rizwan Shah appreciated this initiative of K-Electric and pledged all possible support from the community.

He assured the power-utility that every resident will help in locating illegal connections because apprehending such culprits is beneficial for the whole community.

K-Electric has been regularly conducting operations against power-theft. Numerous other concrete measures are also being taken, whereby the ‘Transmission & Distribution’ (T&D) losses in Karachi have been successfully reduced by 14 percent, since the year 2009.