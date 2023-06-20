Two cops were injured as over fifty drunken people attacked them in the limits of Karachi’s Azizabad Khatun colony police station. According to details, a large number of people, who were drunk, attacked the cops in the wee hours of Monday night when they were patrolling in Karachi’s area of Azizabad.

The injured cops of Shaheen Force named Pervez Khan and Muhammad Hammad have been shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.The cops who were stationed at the Azizabad police station, were stopped by the drunk people near Naimat Colony when they were patrolling on motorbike.

Later, they were subjected to torture, the police officials said.Police officials further said over 50 people attacked the cops from which five have been arrested, while raids are underway for the arrest of the remaining.