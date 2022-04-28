Over 5.134m tons of wheat procured

Wheat procurement campaign across the grain producing areas in the country was in full swing as 74.42% procurement tasks set for current season has been completed.

Under wheat procurement campaign for crop season 2021-22 over 5.134 million tons of wheat so far procured as against the set target of 6.900 million tons in order to maintain strategic reserves of the country as well as keeping the demand and supply smooth in local markets, said Food Security Commissioner Dr Imtiaz Ali Gopang.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that Punjab Province has completed 83.53% of its procurement targets as it has procured about 3.341 million tons of grains as compared the set targets of 4 million tons.—APP