Over 44,000 kanals land identified for effective utilization

The working group of Ministry of Housing and Works has identified more than 44,000 kanals of land for effective utilization.

This was revealed during a meeting of the working group, which was held here at the Ministry of Housing and Works with Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak in the chair, a press release said.

During the meeting, the minister was briefed on location and status of various public properties and their alternative use. He was briefed in detail about the latest developments and achievements of the working group.

It was informed that the group had managed to identify over 44,000 kanals of land for effective utilization, including high rise residential buildings, rest houses and commercial properties.—APP

