Over 40m Dino models at Marghazar zoo in dilapidated condition

The Marghazar Zoo is losing its charm due to non-maintenance of mechanically designed models of Dinosaurs that incurred Rs 40 million in 2013 and visited by a large number of tourists, especially children .

The Zoo, best recommended venue for installation of these dinosaur models, is waiting for its maintenance as the costly sculptures are in dilapidated condition due to lack of interest by the authorities concerned.

Talking to APP, Sadia Arshad, a visitor at the park said, “The Dino Park attracts both elders and children due to its ancient Dinosaur sculptures whereas it was now discouraging the general public as majority of the models are either broken or in a bad condition.”

She urged the authorities for immediate maintenance of these sculptures.

Another visitor Mustafa Kamal said it was a great initiative by the Zoo authorities for choosing this park to sensitizes people about the history of this giant creature.But he regretted that no proper care was being given to the keep the park and installations updated. initially, the authority’s defunct Project Management Office had purchased these models in 2009 for Rs 40 million to install them in Lake View Park but their location was suddenly changed to Ankara Park on Club Road instead.

The installation could not be completed due to security reasons. The CDA finally announced to install them at Marghazar Zoo after going through negotiation process after considering different places in the capital.

Deputy Director Islamabad Wild Life Management Board (IWMB) Sohail held visitors responsible for the condition of the models saying despite instructions they were having physical interaction with them.

The board staff has been deputed to look after them and a proposal has also been sent to the technical department for maintenance of these sculptures. He assured as funds are released the repair work would be carried out.—APP

