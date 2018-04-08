Over 40,000 teams to administer polio drops to children

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir on Saturday said that 44,000 polio teams had been constituted, which would visit door to door in every union council for administering polio drops to the children under 5 years of age across the province.

He said this while inaugurating anti- polio campaign here at Mian Mir Hospital by administering anti- polio drops to children. He said that protecting children from polio was a joint responsibility of both the government and parents.

He said, if a child could not take two polio drops for any reason, parents should take them to the nearest health facility for administering polio drops to their children.

The minister said that polio vaccine was safer than every vaccine that was still providing effective protection to the children, so parents should get vaccinated their children without any fear. Khawaja Imran Nazir said that 3rd Polio Campaign of this year will remain continue till April 13.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Sumair Ahmed Syed, Lord Mayor Col (Retd) Mubasher Javed and CEO Health, Dr Shahnaz Naseem, were also present.

Kh. Imran Nazir said that in this campaign, about 19 million children would be administered polio drops and children from six months to 59 months would also be given Vitamin A capsules to boost their immunity system. The Minister further said the Punjab government was committed to eliminate polio in 2018.

In his message on polio campaign, Director General Health Services and Punjab’s Emergency Operation Coordinator Dr. Munir Ahmed said, “Due to recent polio case in Daki tehsil of Balochistan, special attention would be paid for administering polio drops to the children traveling with their families to south Punjab districts from the adjacent areas of Balochistan”.

Dr. Munir said that parents may contact helpline 0800-99000 if polio teams do not turn up. Confirming the administration of Vitamin-A capsules, the EOC Coordinator said the Vitamin-A was an essential ingredient for normal functioning of immune system as well as normal growth, while its deficiency increased the risk of childhood morbidity & mortality.

Punjab has had no polio case in 2016 but with the beginning of 2017 a child was paralysed by the virus in Lodhran.