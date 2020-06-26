Over 40,000 overseas Pakistanis to be repatriated by 30th: Moeed

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Division Dr Moeed Yusuf said on Thursday that around 45,000 overseas Pakistan would be repatriated in the next five days from June 26.

Briefing media in Islamabad on flight operations, he said all airlines have been allowed to enter into Pakistan and 270 flights are expected to land in the country from 26 to 30th of this month.

The PM’s advisor expressed hope that all Pakistani laborers, especially in the Gulf countries, will be able to return to the country in the next few weeks. Dr Moeed Yusuf said the screening process will be started from Saturday for outbound passengers from Pakistan. During this process, the passengers will be checked for body temperature and other ailments, he added.

He also advised the outbound passengers to travel only if they are completely healthy in order to satisfy the requirements of their destination countries. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given special instructions to take care of overseas Pakistanis.