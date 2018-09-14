Over 4,000 acres encroached land retrieved in capital

ISLAMABAD : Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi has said that 33,000 kanals land illegally occupied in the federal capital has been retrieved.

The lands are located in the nearby towns of Karol and Kari which that state minister said had been encroached. He said that an illegal depot in Faizabad has also been demolished.

The state minister said that a message will be sent from Islamabad that there is a rule of law in the country. He said that he has been reporting to Prime Minister Imran Khan on a regular basis.

He said that government officers were threatened in the past but now action will be taken against the encroachers.

The anti-encroachment operation in Islamabad is being carried out by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) which has now been placed under the administrative control of the interior ministry.