Over 400 Pakistanis reach Sudan port safely as mass evacuation underway amid clashes

ISLAMABAD – The operation to bring back Pakistanis stranded in clashes-hit Sudan is underway over 400 citizens have already reached Port Sudan and all of the citizens will return back home soon.

In a statement, Foreign Office said that 427 Pakistanis have safely shifted to Sudan port as the Pakistani mission in the North African nation is working closely to provide relief to citizens, who were trapped inside their homes as rival forces come in one of the deadliest conflicts in recent times as death tally soared to over 400.

MoFA spokesperson also confirmed that citizens will be brought back from war-torn Sudan on special planes and arrangements for their accommodation are being made. The government has also arranged accommodation and food for all 427 citizens, the statement added.

It was learned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif supervised the special emergency plan himself that was underway for 72 hours. The premier praised showers on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, the minister of state for foreign affairs, and MoFA officials.

Several nations including Saudi Arabia helped evacuation of Pakistanis. Ankara and Cairo also provided special assistance in the evacuation of citizens from South Asian nation.