Indian police arrested over four dozen Hurriyat leaders and activists, including Masroor Abbas An-sari, in Srinagar.

The police conducted a raid at a hotel in Srinagar where Hurriyat activists and others were holding an Eid Milan party on Sunday.

Besides Masroor Abbas Ansari, police also ar-rested Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Syed Rehman Shamas, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Mohammad Rafiq Pehlu, Sajjad Gul, Jahangir Ghani Butt, Syed Muzaffar Rizvi, Hilal Ahmad War, Wajahat Qureshi and Mohammad Yasin Butt.

The detainees were taken to Kothi Bagh Police Station for investigation, the police said. Meanwhile, APHC leader Abdul Ahmad Parra in a statement in Srinagar condemned the arrest of some Hurriyat leaders and businessmen during a raid on a hotel in Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

He said that the detention of Hurriyat leaders and businessmen, who had gathered there for an Eid Milan party at a hotel in Srinagar, proved that there was no democracy and human rights in the occupied territory.

APHC-AJK Convener Mehmood Ahmad Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad, while condemning the arrests, said India cannot weaken the Kashmiris’ spirit for freedom through such tactics.

He said that New Delhi was using arrests and prolonged detentions as a means to perpetuate its illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir.—KMS