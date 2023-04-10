Over 4.6m free flour bags distributed

Over 4.6 million free flour bags have been distributed across the division and the process is heading forward smoothly. This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Aamir Khattak to review the performance of different districts here on Monday.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak directed the officers concerned to expedite the process of raids to discourage artificial shortage and inflation.

Only the price control magistrate can conduct a field inspection. The meeting, however, expressed satisfaction about the overall situation across the division.—INP