Over 38m children to be vaccinated in anti-polio campaign

Imran, Fawad urge nation to help make country polio-free

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A four-day nationwide anti-polio campaign kicked-off across the country on Monday. A spokesman of the Provincial Health Department talking to private news channel said, Polio teams will go door-to-door and administer oral polio vaccine drops to children under the age of five. In Punjab, over forty-eight thousand teams have been constituted for the four day campaign to vaccinate children upto five years age all over the province.

In one hundred eighty-eight union councils of Karachi, two point four million children will be administered anti-polio vaccine during five-day drive. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, about 5.9 million children will be administered anti-polio vaccine during three-day campaign. In Balochistan, Four-day anti- polio drive will be carried out in Quetta, Pishin and Qilla Abdullah while three day drive in rest of the districts. During the campaign, 2.5 million children up to five years age would be administered anti-polio vaccine. In Azad Kashmir, over seven hundred thousand children up to five years of age would be administered anti polio drops in all ten districts of the state.

Over 38 million children of under five year of age will be administered ant-polio drops during four-day countrywide polio immunization drive. Around 270,000 Sehat Muhafiz are taking part in the door-to-door drive to administer anti-polio drops to children in different parts of the country. Prime Minister Focal Person on Polio Babar Bin Atta said reaching and vaccinating every child was not easy task but the government was committed to ensure that no more children suffer from the incurable disease. He invited every countryman to come forward and play role for success of polio immunization drive making Pakistan free from polio virus.

He added the country could not afford to have further new polio cases as the virus still exists only in Pakistan and Afghanistan. He said, ‘We are working on a plan with joint strategy to stop polio virus.’ He said that the polio vaccine was safe, efficacious, and approved and appealed the parents to immunize their children in every round of immunization campaign.

He asked Sehat Muhafiz team members to ensure that every child gets two drops of polio vaccine during the drive and that no single child is left. He added besides going door-to-door, the health workers will also immunize children at major crossings, bus stops, hospitals, stations and other fixed points.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday called upon the nation to step forward, take responsibility and make Pakistan polio-free. ‘As the nationwide campaign against polio begins across Pakistan, I call on the nation to step forward, take responsibility and make Pakistan polio-free,’ the Prime Minister said in a tweet posted on his twitter handle.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday urged parents to vaccinate their children to end polio once and for all.In a tweet on the launch of four-day anti-polio campaign, the minister said that Pakistan has achieved 97 per cent reduction in polio cases. The minister said that Pakistan is yet to achieve the target of hundred per cent elimination target of polio.

Share on: WhatsApp