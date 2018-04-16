Over 336,000 saplings planted under spring plantation campaign

Rawalpindi

The citizens have been urged to come forward to play role to enhance forests and trees which would help control the problems of environmental pollution due to rapidly rising population while the Forests department has planted over 336,000 saplings up to Mar this year in North Circle under Spring Tree Plantation campaign.

The Conservator Forests Rawalpindi Circle, Ather Shah Khagga talking to APP said, the citizens should play their role as it is need of the hour to increase the forest area by accelerating the speed of plantation process adding, the government could not achieve the task alone and the people belonging to all walks of life should come forward and play their role in this regard.

He informed that spring tree plantation campaign would continue till June and all out efforts would be made to achieve the target fixed for 2018 plantation campaign. Maximum saplings would be planted with the help and cooperation of the civil society, officials and students during the campaign.

He said that the staff members of the department had been activated to make sure proper forestation in their respective areas which is inspected by the senior forest officers. He further said, the main objective of Tree Plantation Campaign is to create awareness among people to plant maximum trees so that problems of environmental pollution could be controlled. He said, Forests Department Rawalpindi Circle planted 12,84,136 plants during Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2017, three percent extra to the set target of 12,50,000 in Rawalpindi North Circle.—APP