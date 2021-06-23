Over 30kg explosives used in Lahore’s Johar Town blast, says initial probe

LAHORE – Over 30 kgs explosives were used in the blast in Johar Town area of Punjab capital on Wednesday, said an initial inquiry report.

The investigation agencies have submitted the report to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani, who has presented it to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Media reports said that foreign material was used in the blast that has claimed three lives, besides injured nearly two dozens people.

The report further revealed that the explosive material was planted in a vehicle and the radius of the blast was about 100 square feet.

The blast was powerful enough that it could be heard from miles away and it also shattered the glasses of nearby buildings besides damaging vehicles.

Following the explosion, the area has been sealed off by police for further investigation, and traffic has been rerouted.

Furthermore, an emergency was declared in the Jinnah Hospital to treat the victims of the blast.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have condemned the explosion in the major city of the country.

