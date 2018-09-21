Over 300m children globally out-of-school

Lahore

Over 300 million children globally between the age of five and 17 years are not in school, the United Nations Children’s Fund said in a new report. More than one-third of them, or about 104 million, are in countries affected by conflict or disaster, the report titled ‘A future stolen: young and out-of-school’ said. Additionally, it said one in five young people between 15-17 years old in countries affected by conflicts and disasters have never even entered any school and two in five have never completed primary school.

The report looks at the education situation of children and young people from pre-primary to upper secondary age across all countries, including those affected by humanitarian emergencies. ‘When a country is hit by conflict or disaster, its children and young people are victimized twice,’ said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director. ‘In the near term, their schools are damaged, destroyed, occupied by military forces or even deliberately attacked, and they join the millions of young people out of school and as the years progress they seldom return. In the long term they, and the countries they live in, will continue to face perpetuating cycles of poverty,’ she said.

The report details that one-in-five youth, aged 15 to 17, who live in countries affected by conflict or disaster have never been in a formal classroom, while two-in-five never completed primary school. Nearly 303 million youth between ages five and 17, around one-in-five globally, are out of school. One-third of them live in conflict or disaster-affected countries, according to the report launched ahead of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly. Moreover, greater than half of out-of-school primary-school-age children live in emergency-affected countries.

It was earlier reported that showing concerns over a high number of out-of-school children in Badin district, speakers at a consultation emphasised the need for a specific plan thoroughly for the provision of quality education in the province. Concerns voiced over out-of-school children in Badin Showing concerns over a high number of out-of-school children in Badin district, speakers at a consultation on Wednesday emphasised the need for a specific plan thoroughly for the provision of quality education in the province. The Strengthening Participatory Organisation (SPO), a civil rights organisation, held the one-day consultation titled ‘Provincial Level Consultation on State of Education’ at a local hotel.—APP

